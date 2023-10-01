Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $122.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $72,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $982,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $448,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,831 shares of company stock worth $721,841. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTH. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

