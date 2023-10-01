Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as high as C$0.32. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 58,500 shares trading hands.

Microbix Biosystems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.99, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.88 million, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.36.

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.80 million. Microbix Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 15.08%. Research analysts expect that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.0300188 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.

