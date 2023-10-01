Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $705.38

Shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 705.38 ($8.61) and traded as high as GBX 706 ($8.62). Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 704 ($8.60), with a volume of 68,938 shares trading hands.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £401.84 million, a PE ratio of 1,902.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 705.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 696.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a GBX 5.65 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,162.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile

In other Mid Wynd International Investment Trust news, insider Alan Scott sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 706 ($8.62), for a total value of £40,065.50 ($48,926.00). 21.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

