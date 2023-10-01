Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 543 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.
Baidu Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $134.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Baidu
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.