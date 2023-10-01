Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 543 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $134.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Baidu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Baidu

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.