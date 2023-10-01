Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 624 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,936,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,707,000 after buying an additional 273,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sun Communities by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after purchasing an additional 939,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sun Communities by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,364,000 after purchasing an additional 85,103 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,207,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,059,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,323,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.84 and a 200 day moving average of $130.77. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.20 and a 52 week high of $163.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Sun Communities

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.