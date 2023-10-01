Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 10,478 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2,180.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BNDX opened at $47.83 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.58.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

