Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 2,301 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prudential by 17.9% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 109,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Prudential during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Prudential by 106.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Prudential by 226.2% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 232,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 161,532 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($19.42) to GBX 1,440 ($17.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prudential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($18.83) to GBX 1,510 ($18.44) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.23) to GBX 1,610 ($19.66) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.93) to GBX 1,540 ($18.81) in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

PUK stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

