Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

EQNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EQNR

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.