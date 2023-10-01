Naviter Wealth LLC Has $491,000 Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 183,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 86,735 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 23,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LYG opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.0792 dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 68 ($0.83) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.73) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.