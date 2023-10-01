Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.46. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

