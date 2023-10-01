Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,510.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $163,835. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $48.87. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.04%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

