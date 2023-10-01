Naviter Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $64.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.