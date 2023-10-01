Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 22 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 15,671.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,014,000 after acquiring an additional 331,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 503.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after acquiring an additional 157,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Booking by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,194.67.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,083.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,090.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,804.48. The stock has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $19.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

