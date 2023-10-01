Naviter Wealth LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.28.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.26. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

