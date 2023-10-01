Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 512 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.9% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Home Depot by 134.1% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 10.7% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

HD stock opened at $302.16 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.86 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $302.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.47.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

