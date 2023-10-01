Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $70.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,508 shares of company stock worth $326,053. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

