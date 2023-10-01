Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 57.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Genpact by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genpact by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth $2,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $297,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of G opened at $36.20 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Genpact had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 25.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

