Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 44,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 240,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,731 shares of company stock valued at $16,880,398 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $131.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $139.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

