Ninety One UK Ltd Has $50.90 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,902 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $50,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,064,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,776,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,242,000 after buying an additional 547,738 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PG opened at $145.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.11. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

