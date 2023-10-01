Northside Capital Management LLC Acquires 831 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.6% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $145.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

