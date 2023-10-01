Northwest Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $117.58 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $87.31 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

