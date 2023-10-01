nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Position Lowered by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 850.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $66,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

