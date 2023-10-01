O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 14,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,913,971.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,913,971.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,929. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.