O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys 32,084 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,126 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned 0.07% of TowneBank worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 230.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 36.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $128,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TowneBank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

TowneBank Price Performance

TOWN stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $242.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

