O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Crown Castle by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $92.03 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.77 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day moving average of $113.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.16.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

