O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $935,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 222.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,800 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

