O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Increases Position in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned about 1.29% of Lee Enterprises worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lee Enterprises

In related news, Director Herbert W. Moloney III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,475.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Lee Enterprises Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Lee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 58.68% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

