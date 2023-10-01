O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 9,650 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Aflac by 4.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.87. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $78.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

