O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Raises Holdings in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) by 247.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nintendo by 42.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after acquiring an additional 377,365 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 372.1% during the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 99,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 78,580 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTDOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Nintendo Stock Performance

Nintendo stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nintendo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTDOY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.