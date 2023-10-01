O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Raises Stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 217.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,641 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 48.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $60.33. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.60 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on NFE shares. TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.