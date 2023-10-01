Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OII. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 2.85.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $597.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $821,171.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,614.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $56,975.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,868.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $821,171.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,614.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,045. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Articles

