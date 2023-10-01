ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 85,638.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 22.97% of ON Semiconductor worth $9,380,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 883.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,806 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,618 shares of company stock worth $4,827,746 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $92.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.78. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.01.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

