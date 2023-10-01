Optas LLC Has $268,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,189 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,847,331,000 after buying an additional 9,614,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5,222.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,883,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,806,000 after buying an additional 7,735,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

