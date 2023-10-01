Optas LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,384,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $17,392,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,396,630 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.60.

Tesla Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $250.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

