Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Increased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,470 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Oracle by 34.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $105.92 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.77. The company has a market capitalization of $290.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.04.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

