PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.01

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.01 and traded as low as $4.48. PCCW shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 4,841 shares.

PCCW Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

PCCW Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.1052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

