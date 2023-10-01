PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,195,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 304,034 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 162,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 82,284 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PENN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 0.5 %

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.19.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 11,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.