PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Sabal Trust CO’s 6th Largest Position

Sabal Trust CO lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.8% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $43,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $169.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.26 and a 200-day moving average of $184.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

