PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.9% of Nvest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.44 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.26 and its 200-day moving average is $184.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $233.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

