Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.78

Shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.78 and traded as low as $25.30. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 43,200 shares changing hands.

Peritus High Yield ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $964,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 31,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter.

About Peritus High Yield ETF

The High Yield ETF (HYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation via high-yield corporate debt securities of any maturity. HYLD was launched on Nov 30, 2010 and is managed by Eve Capital.

