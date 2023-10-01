PFG Advisors Acquires 417 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

IUSV stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $81.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

