PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,380.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $235,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,114 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,565. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $475.60.

SNPS opened at $458.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $471.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.93.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

