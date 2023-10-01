PFG Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,876 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,396,630. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $250.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

