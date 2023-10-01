PFG Advisors Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,212 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.