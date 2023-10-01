PFG Advisors Sells 2,228 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 555.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTIP opened at $47.28 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

