PFG Advisors Sells 310 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in General Mills by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GIS shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Trading Down 0.2 %

GIS stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.46. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

