Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,472,433,000 after purchasing an additional 577,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,836,000 after buying an additional 10,560,702 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.46. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

