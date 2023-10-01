Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $33.17 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

