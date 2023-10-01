Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.96-$6.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.67.

NYSE:PM opened at $92.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.76. The stock has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 523.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

