Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.96-$6.05 EPS.

Shares of PM opened at $92.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,043,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,852,000 after purchasing an additional 852,345 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9,789.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 751,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,127,000 after purchasing an additional 743,670 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,450,000 after purchasing an additional 541,273 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

